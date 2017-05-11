ZTE’s Nubia sub-brand is getting some airtime these days, with the air rife with rumors of the new flagship – the Nubia Z17. The Nubia Z17 Mini was just released a few weeks back, so we can assume that the larger, more robust version won’t be far behind. Here are TENAA images and an AnTuTu entry to confirm to us that the Nubia Z17 will be a pretty competent phone.

The Nubia Z17 will sport a 5.5-inch screen with FullHD (1080p) resolution. That will be powered by the latest and greatest Qualcomm has to offer, the Snapdragon 835. AnTuTu says that there will be 6GB RAM supporting it, and 128GB internal storage. If that is the case, this phone will be a handful. There will be dual 12MP cameras at the back, and it will arrive with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

As far as design is concerned, it will take a lot from the earlier Z11 smartphone – very thin bezels on the side, the trademark red circle home button below the screen, and a rear-placed fingerprint sensor. From the pictures, it looks like it will not have the dual tone “flash strip” design leaked from another, yet unnamed, Nubia device.

There is still no information on when the device will be launched, but with leaks like this, we’re pretty sure it will be soon. Watch out for this phone, it should get some attention.

SOURCE: MyDrivers