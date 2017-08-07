The ASUS ZenFone AR is ready to ship, at least, in the United States and through Amazon. The e-commerce website has already listed the augmented reality smartphone online. Two variants are listed actually–one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and another one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone comes unlocked with so you can use any other SIM card from other networks with the dual SIM slot.

The device comes equipped with a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED screen, 2560 x 1440 WQHD resolution, 23MP rear camera with Tricam system, 4K video recording, and an 8MP front-facing shooter. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM, and a 3300 mAh non-removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The ZenFone AR also comes with either a 64GB or 128GB storage for the two different RAM variants. There’s also a micro SD card slot so you can easily expand storage up to a maximum of 2TB. With this kind of mobile device, you need bigger memory because you’d be doing a lot of recoding.

The ZenFone AR also comes with either a 64GB or 128GB storage for the two different RAM variants. There’s also a micro SD card slot so you can easily expand storage up to a maximum of 2TB. With this kind of mobile device, you need bigger memory because you’d be doing a lot of recording.

ASUS ZenFone AR works with Google Daydream Virtual Reality and Google Tango Augmented Reality technologies. Feel free to use the phone under compatible GSM and CDMA networks like T-Mobile AT&T, US Cellular, and Verizon. You can get the ASUS ZenFone AR 6GB RAM with 64GB storage or ASUS ZenFone AR 8GB RAM with 128GB storage straight from Amazon for $599 and $699, respectively.

SOURCE: Amazon (1),(2)