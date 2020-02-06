The Samsung Galaxy S20 phones will be unveiled in exactly five days from now. Unlike LG that is no longer joining the Mobile World Congress 2020 because of the novel corona virus threat, Samsung will go ahead and unveil the new premium flagship series. The Unpacked 2020 event is right on schedule and we’re excited to see and feel not just one but three new Galaxy S phones. We’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

We probably have all there is to know about each phone but right now, we’re more interested in how they will look like. We’ve been seeing live images of the different Galaxy S20 variants. A Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra was shown off yesterday and we thought it could be a review unit.

Here’s another one (see image above). Thanks to Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) for sharing the photo on Twitter. He was the same guy who presented the colors of the Pixel 3 phone from two years ago.

The new image shows two smartphones: the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy S20. The phones look like something we’ve seen before. Most renders now match the real thing with the rectangular camera module.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra on the left matches the image we’ve seen yesterday. The camera bump is very obvious but we’ll forgive Samsung if the camera system will deliver. The Galaxy S20 Ultra may have a quad rear camera system with one able to do 100x zoom or take advantage of 108MP megapixels. The Galaxy S20+ will only have 64MP.

Samsung’s names were confirmed and pricing was leaked. Do check out the Samsung pre-order access page. Your order may come with free Galaxy Buds.

We’re looking forward to confirming some of the specs and features we’ve gathered so far: 5x optical zoom, 120Hz screen refresh rate, and 5G/12GB RAM/108MP cam on the Ultra variant. In case you forgot, the Galaxy S20 was previously known as the Galaxy S11.