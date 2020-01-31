Samsung may be working on some sort of a shapeshifter–not really. Well, that’s just based on the teaser video the South Korean tech giant shared online. A new phone is being prepped to “Change the shape of the future” and we know that is the Samsung Galaxy S20. The new premium flagship series will have three variants: the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The trio is also expected to be announced alongside the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone.

The special Unpacked 2020 event will happen on February 11. If as early as now you know you’re getting a new Galaxy S20, feel free to sign-up HERE to get pre-order access. If you already have a Samsung account, feel free to sign in to reserve.

You can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 unlocked or from any of the mobile carriers in the US: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular. Some or any of the networks may announce trade-in values in the coming weeks. The expected delivery date is March 6.

The first week of March release is happening. After February 11, you need to wait about three weeks before the order is delivered. The pre-order access page is there but it is not the actual shopping page. Y

ou can only reserve for the Galaxy phone by sending in your name, ZIP code, e-mail address, and preferred carrier. Wait for an email notification that will say the device is ready for pre-order.

No information when other key markets will get the Samsung Galaxy S20 but we’re assuming South Korea will have the phone earlier than March 6. That is a given because it is Samsung’s native country.