The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has been snapped up in the wild. It’s only a few days until the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event so expect more information and images will be leaked. We’re drawing close to the official launch of the new premium flagship series that includes three variants: the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. This is the first time a model something bigger than the Plus variant will be introduced and we’re very much curious how this will be better or more advanced than the Galaxy S20.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with 5G connectivity, 12GB RAM, and a 108MP camera as the primary shooter. An image appeared on Twitter, posted by Ice universe. We believe it is the Galaxy S20 Ultra as it looks like previous image renders and leaks.

The live image of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra shows four cameras and an LED flash. The three cameras are placed in an L-array while another one is placed on the lower part of the module.

There is a mysterious hole in the camera module between one camera and the flash. We have no idea what it is. Another interesting detail is the 100X Space Zoom. We’re assuming that’s the periscope camera on the bottom half of the camera module.

Someone replied with a clearer image (above). The camera bump is very obvious. It may even remind you of the Pixel 4 or the iPhone 11 but with a more rectangular shape.