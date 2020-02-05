The Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones have just been confirmed by the South Korean tech giant. Well, it’s not yet official which means we will have to wait for the February 11 Unpacked 2020 event. There will be three variants: the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The next-gen premium flagship was earlier known as the Galaxy S11 but the company wants to make a major change. The Galaxy S20 naming convention has been confirmed recently as several pages for Galaxy S20 covers have been discovered.

Samsung is gearing up for the phone’s arrival. It can be assumed that Samsung is also releasing protective covers according to Samsung’s German website. There are pre-launch product pages that feature accessories.

So far, we can gather the Samsung Galaxy S20 will receive an LED cover. The Galaxy S20+ is getting a Clear View Cover. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is also receiving a Clear Cover.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series will be available for $999, $1,199, and $1,399. Samsung, Verizon, and AT&T have been preparing for the new phones. They can be offered by other networks such as T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon.

Samsung will also offer the phones unlocked. It’s not clear if the Galaxy S2O trio will be joined by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip this time but we’ll wait and see.