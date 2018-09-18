A new color is currently being mixed by Google. Actually, it’s not just one. The other day, we told you about the possibility of a mint green based on a teaser website. We believe there will be the basic Black and White and then Mint Green. There is no official confirmation by Google yet but somebody managed to crack the code. This isn’t exactly mind-blowing discovery but we wonder how Jon Prosser even thought about it: look at the source code of the teaser page.

Okay, so we know there are people who check such (I sometimes do) but this one is really interesting. The next color may be Pink or Peach. They’re almost the same but not really. The color will definitely be light and pleasant-looking.

The teaser page is the source of the information. There are code names in the source: Blue, Green, Black, and Pink. They refer to Mint, White, Black, and Peach.

We’re taking this with a pinch of salt but we’re excited to know come October 9. Google will be launching the Pixel 3 series phones on the said date beginning 10 AM Central Time (8 AM Pacific Time). Watch the announcement on YouTube.

To review the Pixel 3 specs, it will sport a 5.5-inch display, 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, rear fingerprint sensor, a single rear cam, dual 8MP selfie cameras, 60Hz frame rate, and partial glass panel. Only the Pixel 3 XL will have a notch.

