Samsung seems to be almost set with the release of the Galaxy S20 series. It’s only a matter of time before the South Korean tech giant makes a big announcement at the Unpacked 2020 event happening on February 11, 2020. It’s happening in about three weeks so expect more information and images will be leaked. The company is also expected to post teasers to give the consumers a glimpse of the next-gen premium flagship smartphone. It’s been six months since we first mentioned the Galaxy S11 aka Galaxy S20. We noted then that it would come with an expandable screen as shown off in patent images. Of course, we know this one isn’t happening.

From Galaxy S11 to Galaxy S20, Samsung is making some changes in the flagship line. The name change is just one but we’re curious to know what other improvements the top mobile OEM is going to introduce. We’re looking at a much-advanced camera system especially on the Galaxy S20 Ultra variant that is said to feature a 108MP camera as opposed to the 64MP on the Galaxy S20+.

Most details have yet to be confirmed but today, we can say the Galaxy S20+ is having a 120Hz display. The smartphone will also include an ultrasonic on-screen fingerprint scanner. The headphone jack will be absent. The screen could also boast a 20:9 aspect ratio and 3200 x 1440 pixel resolution. When it comes to the exact screen size, the Galaxy S20 could be 6.3-inches while the Galaxy S20 Ultra could be 6.9-inch. The S20+ could be anything in between, maybe at 6.5- or 6.6-inches.

The fingerprint scanner will be on-screen as in the previous flagship models but we’re hoping this one has been improved already. The display will have a 120Hz refresh rate as we also mentioned before. For the first time in a Galaxy S phone, the Galaxy S20+ will not arrive with a headphone jack. It will come though with a USB-C port so a pair of AKG USB Type-C earbuds can work.

The battery will support 25-watt fast charging similar to the Galaxy Note 10. Some specs of the Galaxy S20+ are said to be the following: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, 128GB UFS 3.0 onboard storage, and a 4500 mAh battery.