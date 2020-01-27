The expected launch of the new Samsung Galaxy flagship devices is just a few weeks away and so we’re getting a clearer but not totally surprising picture of what to expect. A leaked image shows that to entice people to buy the more expensive smartphones, they will get the also soon-to-be-launched Galaxy Buds+. The 2nd generation earbuds will also probably be offered at a discounted price for the other Galaxy S20 devices as a pre-order bonus.

SAM Mobile shares a leak from noted tipster Evleaks showing a supposed promotional image that shows the Galaxy Buds+ together with the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra, saying you will get the earbuds for free if you pre-order the two smartphones. Last year, they also had a similar offer but the Galaxy S10e wasn’t part of the deal in most of the markets. In fact, in some territories, the Buds aren’t given out for free even for pre-orders.

Whether or not the Galaxy Buds+ are worth it is still anyone’s guess. We’ve heard some rumors and leaks about it, like it won’t have active noise cancellation and instead, they made improvements on voice recognition and call making/receiving side of it by adding four microphones. It will also have longer battery life and can even last up to 12 hours on a singular charge, way better than the original Galaxy Buds.

You probably will not decide to buy the Galaxy S20+ or the Galaxy S20 Ultra based on the freebies that you’ll get. But if you had to decide between them or the Galaxy S20, then what additional things they’ll throw in just might make the difference. But ultimately, what the new flagships will bring to the table is still an important part in the decision to upgrade or to get a Galaxy device.

All will be revealed at the Galaxy Unpacked event happening on February 11. We’ll also probably get more hints, leaks, and rumors as the big day draws near and of course we’ll bring you all the information that we can get.