We told you October will be one busy month. A number of OEMs are rolling out their newest phone offerings. LG already rolled out the LG V40 ThinQ while Nokia surprised us with the new Nokia 7.1 Android One, Nokia True Wireless Earbuds, and the Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones. Other companies that will introduce new Android phones include OnePlus, Huawei, Razer, Samsung, and of course, Google. Traditionally, the tech giant makes an announcement every 4th of October but it pushed the launch to October 9 instead.

Google will be making an official announcement next week. On October 9, we’ll confirm all the information we gathered. All those, leaks, rumors, and speculations, the mobile industry will know which of them turn out to be true. We have our guesses but we take those details with a pinch of salt–to be safe.

We just don’t want to overpromise despite the long list of information we already know. To be honest, we don’t have high expectations of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL but we’re curious how it will be different from the Pixel 2 duo. We also want to know how either one will fare against the competition.

The Google Pixel 3 has been in works since early 2018. Back then, we already told you what we wanted to see–better specs.

What we want in new smartphones are features that will make you drool but we’re not sure if you’ll ever get those on a mid-range phone. But then again, we’ve always believed the next-gen Pixel phones will be more powerful with native face recognition support delivered by the new Android OS.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL screens will be big and impressive–5.3-inches and 6.2-inches with a notch. The Pixel 3 XL’s notch is big and real.

More features can be expected: Active Edge, wireless charging, multiple dock support, Visual Core, Super Selfies, dual selfie cameras, and the Pixel 3 Google Lens camera with improved function.