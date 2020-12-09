The Samsung Galaxy S21 will be powered by Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon 888 processor. The speculation is somewhat confirmed as the phone receives its FCC certification. It seems too early for such approval but this also tells us the possibility of an earlier announcement. The January Unpacked event is likely to happen now that more related information are surfacing. A visit to the FCC usually indicates an impending launch. There is no reason for the official announcement to be delayed especially since we’re only expecting a virtual Unpacked event.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone on the FCC reveals some details like its charging speed. The octa-core Snapdragon 888 5G chipset from Qualcomm is the other option apart from the Exynos 2100. Also listed on the FCC are the dimensions. The Galaxy S21 is said to measure 23.8 x 3.5 x 1.96mm.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is listed as model number SM-G991U. The FCC certification tells us the presence of 9W wireless charging and 25W wired fast charging. It’s still unclear if the Galaxy S21 will still come with a charger but we’ve been hearing Samsung will also ditch it like Apple.

There are plenty of things to say about the Galaxy S21 series. We presented everything we know so far like that flatter screen and rear, larger batteries, and upgraded cameras. The next-gen Galaxy S21 may not have earphones but will probably come with earbuds. For the Ultra variant, we can look forward to that HM3 sensor and 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and that much-awaited S Pen support, 5000mAh battery, and more.