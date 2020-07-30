Not many people know what’s happening with the Surface lineup but we’re anticipating the Surface Duo’s official launch. We’re setting aside the Surface Neo for now. We realized Microsoft could be just focusing on one product at a time. That’s fine. We only what to know when the Android-powered tablet from Microsoft will be available in the market. The device was introduced last year and has since been a favorite subject here. We’ve seen it several times starting with a leaked video teaser back in March.

The device was once mentioned to come earlier than scheduled. We don’t know when that will be but it seems it will just be right on schedule while the Surface Neo will be delayed. Specs were leaked and we learned units are being tested.

The Microsoft Surace Duo may offer better Surface Pen stylus support and a new multitasking feature. There’s a possibility that it could arrive before the Galaxy Fold 2 launch but we doubt it’s going to happen.

Recently, we learned the device was sighted with cover. The Movial team working on Surface Duo has also joined Microsoft. The custom Android interface running on Surface Duo was demoed. The hybrid phone-tablet was shown off subtly and then teased by company execs in different circumstances.

The phone-tablet already dropped by the FCC so release may happen soon. The launch may have been pushed back to a later schedule but we feel it’s coming soon. A source (@zacbowden) said the production of the device has begun. Microsoft “will begin shipping to customers the week of August 24th” according to his source. That’s in less than one month. It’s somewhat believable because several details point to the product’s impending arrival.