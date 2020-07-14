The Surface Duo isn’t launching anytime soon. We’ve been featuring the smartphone-tablet hybrid for several months now with different information being shared. Yesterday, we shared with you how it was subtly shown off by a Microsoft executive. The custom Android interface running on Surface Duo has been demoed and we recently learned the Movial team working on Surface Duo has joined Microsoft. Earlier this month, the Microsoft Surface Duo was sighted with a cover and was said to be delayed to 2021.

That is contrary to another earlier idea that the Microsoft Surface Duo may arrive before the Galaxy Fold 2 launch. The device was publicly introduced last year which was actually a whole year before the projected launch. It was announced together with the Surface Neo that we were also told would be delayed.

So far, we have learned that Microsoft Surface Duo would be arriving with a new multitasking feature. It would offer better Surface Pen stylus support. Units are believed to be being tested.

Some Microsoft Surface Duo teaser videos were leaked online after that failed demo during live stream. We’re looking forward to the possibility of holograms.

The latest info we have is a bit disappointing. Microsoft is said to have “pushed back internal plans to launch the device later this month”. It may not be out this July and before the Galaxy Fold 2 launch but we’re hoping the release will still happen before summer is over. Windows Central’s Zac Bowden shared the new so we believe this one.