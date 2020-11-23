After two years of the Galaxy Fold series, Samsung is still expected to release a third Galaxy Z Fold. The South Korean tech giant will continue to come up with something new until it makes something almost perfect. We know perfection won’t be achieved but we’re looking forward to something that is durable enough to last at least year. We want one that won’t be damaged after a few weeks. We don’t want something that comes with a battery that swells or has a plastic material that cracks.

Samsung’s foldable phone next year may come with an S Pen. That is a possibility. What’s interesting is the rumor the Galaxy Note line will be discontinued. This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about the Note’s demise. Not much clue has been heard about it.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not be the final name but the South Korean tech giant is said to have started working on final samples. These samples may be up for mass production soon so the company can follow the schedule.

Samsung’s next-gen foldable phone may be introduced in June 2021–just in time for summer. That will be a late Q2 reveal but is earlier than usual. The phone is said to finally implement an Under Display Camera and an S Pen.

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 having an S Pen, it could also include a slot to store and hold the stylus. This is possible now because Samsung’s UX can already recognize an S Pen. The S Pen may also be part of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The two may use the new and improved Ultra Thin Glass.