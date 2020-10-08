Samsung is already on its third foldable phone offering. Not one is perfect but the South Korean tech giant has learned a lot almost the past couple of years. The new Galaxy Z Fold 2 is better than the original and problematic Galaxy Fold. We know a number of issues and problems may surface but that is normal for a new gadget category. From the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the company has started to work on the next foldable device. There will be the next Galaxy Z Flip and then a Galaxy Z Fold 3 which we will not see until the second half of the year 2021.

The next Galaxy Z Fold is believed to come with a visual indicator on the hinge. It may still be a hide-away hinge but with some adjustments. A light indicator may be helpful as such can help a user with important alerts or notifications.

A patent has been published on October 1, 2020 on the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). It refers to an electronic device with an indicator. The device is a Galaxy Fold with an indicator located on the hide-away hinge.

The indicator is said to be a strip with LED lighting elements. A translucent cover is placed to protect the small, colored lights which could be white, green, red, and blue. The colors could be combined to produce other colors.

With the light indicator, the phone user can turn off the sound or vibration mode and just depend on lights. It will serve as a signal for whatever features like maybe a new message or an incoming call.

The next Samsung foldable phones could have such light as indicators although the document is only a patent application. Samsung may or may not choose to implement the feature. We are just happy to know that Samsung is still open to exploring new designs and possibilities.

Mobile experiences can be further enhanced especially on foldable phones. For one, the Galaxy Z Fold could receive S-Pen support. But of course, before that happens, the flexible screen must still be improved.