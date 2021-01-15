Samsung is always busy. Especially after today, the South Korean tech giant will spend lots of time promoting the new Galaxy S21 series and telling the world how the new Galaxy premium flagship phones will make our lives easier. Even before the Unpacked event, the company has teased a new OLED technology that appears to have a camera underneath. It may be connected to the Under Display Camera tech we’ve been anticipating will be used on future Galaxy phones but this one is implemented on a laptop.

A laptop with a camera under the Samsung OLED screen may be introduced first before we see it on a smartphone. Samsung may be testing the concept on other devices. It’s only a matter of time before we get to see and use the UDC.

ZTE was able to do it with the Axon 20 5G. One drawback though is the quality of the photos but we believe the under-display camera can still be improved. Xiaomi already has its 3rd-generation under-display camera technology.

An OPPO phone prototype was also sighted with an under-display camera. We also remember that Realme executive teasing a mystery under-display camera phone.

Samsung Blade Bezel

A webcam with a camera behind the display may transform into Galaxy phones using the same technology. The more noticeable change will be an almost bezel-less display which is also the goal for most phones. The video below shows a Samsung notebook with an edge-to-edge display.

The South Korean tech giant also calls this the Samsung Blade Bezel. The bezels are very thin—giving the laptop a 93% screen-to-body ratio. The Under-Panel Camera technology may still need a lot of work. It’s new but definitely needs to be improved.

Samsung has to make sure the quality or resolution is still high especially since webcams are more used these days with more people staying at home whether for work, school, or business. So the Samsung Galaxy S21 doesn’t have the under-display camera yet but we can expect it in the future.