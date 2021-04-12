A new Mi Mix phone is in the works. No, it’s not just the Mi Mix Fold. The Chinese OEM is also working on another Mi Mix series model. There was no Mi Mix Alpha last year. Back in September 2019, we mentioned the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 would be launching with a 108MP camera. Well, there was no Mi Mix 4–just the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha. There was no Mi Mix Alpha II either but a source is confirming there will be a Mi Mix4 and that will actually use an Under Panel Camera.

Ice universe (@UniverseIce) said there will be a Mi Mix4 and it will come with a UPC. The Under Panel Camera technology is ready not only from Xiaomi but also from other companies like Samsung and ZTE.

Our source also said the phone is “likely to use curved screen design”, as well as, “other new technologies”. We’re assuming it will also feature the new Liquid Lens technology and other advanced camera features.

Looking at the image, the phone appears to be taller and slimmer. It’s not completely bezel-less but the bezels are very thin. We don’t see any notch nor a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. This is nothing like the Mi Mix Alpha II design but we’re guessing the main shooter will be 108MP camera and the phone will also come with 5G support.

RAM could also reach up to 12GB or maybe even higher at 16GB or 18GB. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 could also run on Android 11 topped by MIUI 12. When it comes to processor, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ may be used.