Samsung has been working on a new display technology that will hopefully make the under-display selfie camera a possibility. Earlier this month, a Samsung patent surfaced. It was showing the possible under-display camera technology that may be used on future phones. The tech wasn’t implemented yet on the Galaxy S21 series but we’re looking forward to it on the Galaxy Note 21 and maybe even the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The latest we have on the topic has something to do with the South Korean tech giant securing an Under Panel Camera (UPC) trademark for phones and TVs.

Some images and details have surfaced on the Korean Intellectual Property Office. This means the bezel-less screen on a Samsung device may be introduced soon. ZTE has already applied a similar technology but the selfie quality isn’t that good.

As for Samsung, the company is said to be working on the technology that can be used not only on smartphones but also on TVs and notebook computers. Known this early as UPC (Under Panel Camera), the trademark says something about “smartphone displays and TV display panels”.

The first product from Samsung could be an OLED notebook with under display camera technology. It may very well replace Samsung’s Infinity-V/U/O screens. With this technology, more devices with thinner bezels may be produced.

In the future, we could probably see multiple cameras. Anything can be done as long as the first few versions work. Samsung needs to make sure the UPC works with decent quality. Let’s see in the coming weeks and months.