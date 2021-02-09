The Samsung Galaxy Z series is getting two new additions. After the Galaxy S21 phones, the South Korean tech giant will release the Galaxy Z Flip 2 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. These are the next-gen foldable phones that are expected to better and more advanced compared to their predecessors in many ways. The names may not be final and official yet but we are certain new foldable Android smartphones will be unveiled soon, ready to overtake the original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold, as well as, those new foldable offerings from other brands.

Ready with Android 11 One UI 3.5

The Galaxy Z Fold series may also include a Lite version but that is something we have yet to confirm. The upcoming Galaxy foldable devices will be headlined by the SM-F926 model which is said to come with 256GB onboard storage. It will already run with Android 11 and One UI 3.5.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 2, the device is known as model number SM-F711. You may choose between the 128GB or 256GB storage. Like the other foldable phone, this one will already run Android 11 and One UI 3.5.

We only know about the One UI 3.1 so this mention of One UI 3.5 means the phones may arrive late. That or Samsung is already advanced when it comes to the One UI updates.

The Galaxy S21 has so far received One UI 3.1 so we’re assuming the new Galaxy Fold models will still have a long way to go. If you may remember, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 only received Android 11-based stable One UI 3.0 update last month.

Samsung may reveal the phones in the second half of the year. That’s totally understandable because the company needs to be smarter this time when it comes to releasing new premium smartphones. The Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip aren’t just ordinary premium flagship phones. They have different form factors so the number of units to be produced and marketed must be carefully planned.