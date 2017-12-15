Less than a month to go before the CES 2018 happens in Las Vegas, Nevada. We’re excited because there is a chance Samsung will be teasing the Galaxy S9 and S9+. By January, we’re hoping to confirm most of the speculations and rumors including the idea that it will have the same display size and design as the S8, rear fingerprint sensor, might be modular with a Snapdragon 845 processor, or that it will come with a pair of Bluetooth headphones.

The public was already treated to a set of CAD renders and some photos of a protective case for the S9. Now we’ve got images shared by OnLeaks who is one reliable source of all things tech. We don’t have to remind you of Steve Hemmerstoffer’s (Mr. OnLeaks) resume. Most information or images that come from him usually turn out to be true.

We can see the fingerprint scanner is still on the rear panel so the in-display fingerprint sensor is a no go. The phone still looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8 but with the fingerprint scanner now found underneath the camera as some schematic images also showed earlier. The phone still features a heart rate sensor, speaker, USB Type-C port, volume rocker, power button, and the Bixby button. There is still a 3.5mm headphone jack.

We want to see a dual camera setup but the renders only show one. We’re assuming those dual rear cameras will be available on the Galaxy S9+. True enough, another set of renders for the bigger S9 variant shows two cameras at the back.

The S9 and S9+ look very similar to the S8 and S8+ with very minor changes. We’re looking at 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants but no 8GB RAM yet.

