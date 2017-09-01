We always say that it’s never too late for us to discuss the next premium flagship smartphones from any top OEM. Since the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is already out, we now have the Galaxy S9 to look forward to. We know it will have the same shape and display size as the Galaxy S8. The phone may have the same rear fingerprint sensor. There’s also the idea that the Galaxy S9 will be modular and be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset.

This year’s Galaxy S8 was delayed but Samsung may be rolling out the Galaxy S9 earlier. Rumor has it the South Korean tech giant will unveil the phone in January before its February market release. This early launch was simply predicted by parts manufacturers who said Samsung has placed orders earlier. There is a possibility that development and production will end earlier compared to this year’s March-April launch and roll out.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is believed to be the project “Star” by Samsung and development is well underway. The tech company has high hopes for this upcoming premium device that will directly rival the yet-to-be-revealed iPhone 8. Let’s wait and see for its official launch but before that happens, expect rumors and early leaks to be published.

VIA: The Investor