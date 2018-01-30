We’re doing our countdown to February 25 when Samsung will “unpack” the new Galaxy S9 and S9+. We don’t need to tell you why it’s highly anticipated but we’re assuming all eyes at the Mobile World Congress will be on the new premium flagship series. LG and Huawei will not unveil their flagship phones so those two won’t compete right away with the S9. After the MWC launch, pre-order will begin on March 2 in South Korea and will be available in key markets the same month.

Several leaks and renders have been shared the past few weeks. One set was shared the other day after seeing the phone cases up for pre-order. The smartphone display was once spotted in action. So far, we also know the phone will have a reimagined camera with the new Isocell camera technology, new internal design, super slo-mo with a 3-stack image sensor, only Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0, and the same batteries as the S8 duo.

The latest renders present us the CAD drawings that show the exact measurements. The images we see compare the leaked Galaxy S9 Plus and the Galaxy S9 factory CAD.

The new Galaxy S9 is described to have a higher screen-to-body ratio compared to older Galaxy phones and until the Galaxy Note 9 is announced in the second half of the year. We’ve been saying S9 duo will have the same size and design as the S8 duo but there may be very minimal changes so let’s just wait and see for the official unveiling.

Check out the early renders and compare:

VIA: SlashGear, OnLeaks