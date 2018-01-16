The next-gen Samsung Galaxy S9 may have the same battery as the Galaxy S8. This is according to a document by Anatel that says the device will be powered by a 3000mAh battery. As for the Galaxy S9+, it is said to have a 3500mAh battery. We don’t doubt this information because we know there is no need for the South Korean tech giant to increase the battery size yet since learning from the Note 7 fiasco.

ANATEL is like the FCC in Brazil. Hitting the local telecommunications regulator means a device will be announced soon in the country. We’re guessing Samsung is almost ready with the Galaxy S9 duo that the phones are already being tested for commercial release. Each document for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ indicates the battery sizes: 3000mAh and 3500mAh as normal capacities.

Much has been said about the Galaxy S9 and S9+ but we haven’t really discussed anything related to the battery. So far, we know the phones may be housed in a Metal 12 material, with a remimagined camera, powered by an Exynos or Snapdragon 845 processor, with a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an 18:9 display. We’ve been seeing the specs, leaked images, and even the smartphone cases so we know we won’t be surprised as much. We’re just excited to know what specs and features will be retained or confirmed.

VIA: SlashLeaks (1),(2)