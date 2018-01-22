Because the Samsung Galaxy S9 has consistently been the talk of the interwebs – and this even before Samsung admitted that it was launching the new flagship early at MWC 2018 in Barcelona next month – most of you will already know everything there is to know about it, from specs to design. But hold up, here’s a new report from the reliable ET News team that talks of interesting changes in the internals of the upcoming Galaxy S9.

First up, the Samsung Galaxy S9 will reportedly feature new display technology. The scoop from ET News says that Samsung will be utilizing their new Y-OCTA display technology – short for “Youm On-Cell Touch AMOLED”. This technology has been around for a while, and even the Galaxy Note 7 and Galaxy S8 were rumored to have this. We know that Samsung has been thinking about using this tech on the Galaxy S9, but it seems this will happen now. The Y-OCTA technology will place the touch sensor directly on the flexible OLED layer, which allows Samsung to significantly cut both thickness and weight of the phone.

Secondly, Samsung will purportedly use SLP (Substrate Like PCB) mainboards for the Galaxy S9. Apple has already used this for the iPhone X, and it basically frees up space internally for the device. Tech like this could potentially give you space for larger capacity batteries, but it seems unlikely that Samsung will give users larger than usual batteries. The catch – and there is one – is that this will happen only for the Exynos-powered international variants of the Samsung Galaxy S9.

So how will Samsung spin these new improvements in the internal design? They might have to take a page from the Apple marketing handbook, because these are features that are not really distinguishable from the outside – although it really does make the device better. We’ll have to wait and see, but that won’t really be a long wait.

SOURCE: ET News