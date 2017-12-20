We’d like to think Mobile Fun is doing this deliberately–publishing photos of protective cases for the yet-to-be-announced phones. We don’t mind because the images shared on the e-retailer’s website give us a glimpse of any new upcoming gadgets. The first third-party accessory maker to show off the S9 and S9+ phones wrapped in cases and covers is Olixar. Dozens of covers are available on the website right now. The images somehow confirm the S9 will have a single rear camera while the bigger S9 Plus will have the dual camera configuration.

The phones may be covered but we’ve seen similar placements of the cameras and fingerprint scanner in past renders. The displays of both phones look larger compared to the S8 duo so we’re assuming the two will also have Infinity displays.

MobileFun notes Olixar mentioned a February 28, 2018 release. That’s the rollout already as public launch will be middle of Samsung. We have no way to confirm if the details are for real but we’re excited to know details and illustrations being leaked by different sources are consistent. They actually coincide with one another so we’re totally not left in the dark as to what Samsung is working on.

Olixar has shared several phone cases and models available in different types, colors, and materials used. Here’s a list of the protective covers for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus listed on MobileFun.co.uk:

• Olixar FlexiShield Samsung Galaxy S9 Gel Case – Blue, Orchid Grey, Solid Black – $6.67

• Olixar FlexiShield Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Gel Case – Blue, Orchid Grey, Solid Black – $6.67

• Olixar Ultra-Thin Samsung Galaxy S9 Case – 100% Clear – $10.67

• Olixar Ultra-Thin Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Case – 100% Clear – $10.67

• Olixar X-Duo Samsung Galaxy S9 Case – Carbon Fibre Gold, Carbon Fibre Metallic Grey, Carbon Fibre Silver – $26.70

• Olixar X-Duo Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Case – Carbon Fibre Gold, Carbon Fibre Metallic Grey, Carbon Fibre Silver – $26.70

• Olixar X-Ranger Samsung Galaxy S9 Survival Case – Marine Blue and Tactical Black – $26.70

• Olixar X-Ranger Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Survival Case – Marine Blue and Tactical Black – $26.70

SOURCE: MobileFun