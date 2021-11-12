We always say it is never too early for leaks and speculations especially if they are about an upcoming premium flagship offering. When it comes to the next-gen Samsung Galaxy S phones, most of the mobile industry want to know what the South Korean tech giant has in store for the market. It’s not that everyone is inclined to buy every Galaxy flagship. Other OEMs want to know how Samsung is going to lead the industry. In the first quarter of 2022, we’ll see all three Galaxy S22 phones.

There will be three variants: the regular Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Ultra model will offer S-Pen support and a built-in stylus slot. We can also look forward to a 108MP primary camera and not 200MP. The selfie shooter will be 10MP.

The next-gen Galaxy series will be powered by Snapdragon 898 or Exynos 2200 in different markets. Design has been detailed and leaked yet again. We’re expecting a February launch after the company silently releases the Galaxy S21 FE. A green color option may also be available.

The Ultra variant may still have a 5000mAh battery with 45W charging and a waterdrop camera design. Sadly, the phones may not offer SD Card support.

This Samsung SM-S906U device was sighted on Geekbench. It is believed to be a Galaxy S22 phone. It’s not clear though what variant is this but we can gather Samsung is already testing the new flagship.

The phone reached a score of 1163 (Single-Core) and 2728 (Multi-Core). The page also tells us of the 8GB RAM, 8-core processor, and Android 12 OS. More details and images about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series are expected to surface until the official product announcement.