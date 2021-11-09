Discussion about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series is hotter than ever after a recent rumor predicting that the flagship series could be entirely powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and that the much-awaited Exynos 2200 may just be left out. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series comprising Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will all be powered by the Snapdragon 898 in all the regions including Europe and Asia.

Samsung traditionally launches the flagship series with different chipsets, which for instance includes the Qualcomm flagship for the US market and an in-house Exynos processor for the European and Asian markets. Citing the continuing global chipset shortage, which may have been the reason for Galaxy S21 FE’s delay, the new information suggests that the Galaxy S22 series may have also fallen victim.

This rumor is in line with the previous claims that the Exynos 2200 would make it into only a few units for specific regions. In fact, now things seem to have taken a turn for the worse with Samsung eventually having to forgo the Exynos chipset in favor of the Snapdragon chipset.

Arguably, the forthcoming Exynos 2200 SoC was being considered a potent competitor to the Snapdragon processor. If it would make way into the Galaxy S22 series, it was being deliberated that the consumers, who generally prefer the Snapdragon-based models, would have a competing alternative, at least considering the benchmarks test results that have proven promising for Samsung’s cause.

The unannounced Exynos 2200, according to Samsung, is the first chip with a 6-core AMD RDNA2 GPU with ray-tracing technology. High expectations from the chipset were therefore anticipated, but it turns out, at least for now, that when the Samsung Galaxy S22 series unveils (suggestively in early February next year), it will be powered entirely by the Snapdragon 898.