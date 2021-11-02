The Samsung Galaxy S22’s launch is certain. There is no exact date yet but at least we can confirm the South Korean tech giant is releasing a new premium flagship series. It’s important to know because there have been shortages of components the past year. Before the Galaxy S22 phones are revealed, the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) will be introduced. Every rumor, speculation, and leak will be confirmed some time in February 2022 when Samsung holds the next major Unpacked event.

There will still be three variants: the regular Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the higher-specced Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Ultra will come with S-Pen support and most likely a built-in S-Pen slot. It may also arrive with a P-camera design on the rear.

The first two Galaxy S22 models will be more similar to each other. Sources have said they will also be similar to the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+. The more obvious similarities could be on the camera system while the Ultra will come with a new P-camera design. All three Galaxy S21 phones arrived with almost the same camera design but it will be different next year for the Galaxy S22 series.

It’s almost confirmed the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will bear a similar camera design. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be totally different. LetsGoDigital has shared another set of renders created by Giuseppe Spinelli (Snoreyn).

The Italian digital artist has presented the possible look of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G. The Plus variant will be similar but a bit bigger. It’s also possible the Galaxy S22 will come with a flat front and rear. The edges will still be slightly curved.

As for the camera island, our source said it will boast a less round finish next. Samsung often changes the design of the flagship phones especially on the camera part. Hopefully, not doing much change to the design will help Samsung sell more Galaxy S22 units especially if the specs inside are upgraded.

The Galaxy S22 is said to come with a 6.06-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution. That is smaller compared to the 6.2-inch display of the Galaxy S21. The Galaxy S22 Plus will be smaller at 6.55-inches from the 6.7-inch display of the Galaxy S21+.

Samsung will maintain the 120Hz refresh rate and the 19.5:9 screen ratio. The bezels may be smaller but symmetrical on all sides. The display brightness will be “brighter” and may go beyond 1300 nits for the base models. The Ultra may hit 1500 nits.

As for the camera department, we can look forward to a 10MP selfie camera. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ are expected to come with a triple rear camera system with Samsung ISOCell GN5, 50MP image sensor with 1.0µm pixels and better autofocus, 12MP ultra wide-angle, and a new telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The phones will run on Exynos 2200 with AMD GPU (Europe) or Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor. 5G connectivity will be ready. Base RAM could be 8GB with 128GB onboard storage. The phones will already use Android 12 with One UI 4.

Battery capacity may be lower for all variants or remain the same. The Samsung S22 5G is said to only come with a 3700mAh battery compared to 4000mAh battery in the Galaxy S21. Charging speed may still be 25W but the Plus and Ultra versions may support up to 45W.