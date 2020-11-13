Samsung has been very busy the past few weeks and months. Of course, that is expected of the top mobile OEM in the world. It cannot relax even if its major rival, Huawei, is in trouble. And yes, even if Samsung topped US sales in Q3 2020, beating Apple for the time, it shouldn’t sit still and wait for good fortune. The next premium flagship to be unveiled is the Galaxy S20 series. Three variants are expected to be “unpacked” a month earlier than usual.

Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Definitely, the Ultra will be the ultimate model. Much has been said about it. We learned it will use the new HM3 sensor and will come with a 2K display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra’s camera system will be updated including a 108MP ISOCELL sensor. Its protective phone case has been leaked. The device is said to come with an S Pen but may not have Bluetooth support.

Other features and specs have been leaked on the web. The Ultra model could feature a 5000mAh battery. Samsung launching the Galaxy S21 series earlier is said to be done to capture Huawei’s market. Now that makes it one exciting possibility.

Chinese leakster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) has confirmed that the “S21 Ultra supports S Pen”. We don’t doubt this because it’s been mentioned several times. Another tweet from Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) said the phone will indeed offer S Pen support but “does not have a separate shaft for it”. This could mean the phone may not come with an S Pen stylus.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will only support it. The idea is not new. However, it may be like the Galaxy Tab S7 that “holds the S-Pen on the rear” which is another possibility. This S Pen support confirmation is important. Now we’re thinking how this one will be different from the Galaxy Note 21.