Everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be confirmed in two days. Samsung’s first Unpacked event for the year will happen very soon. This means more details and images will still be leaked until the official announcement. Earlier, we showed you the phone cover with a special place for the S-Pen. It’s only for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Prices have been leaked recently by a Belgian mobile carrier. We also learned about the 120Hz refresh rate and WQHD+ resolution on the Ultra.

Some Galaxy S21 features were also shown off by a One UI 3.1 demo so we somehow have an idea about what to expect. Much has been said about the premium flagships from the South Korean tech giant. It will run on Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipset depending on the region. The new Galaxy S series is also said to exclude an essential accessory: a charger/power adapter.

The idea isn’t totally new. Apple has decided to ship the iPhone 12 for environment-friendly reasons. We’ve been saying the Samsung Galaxy S21 won’t arrive with earphones and charger in the UK and looks like it’s happening. Samsung would be excluding chargers, we noted, as it deleted posts taking a jab at Apple.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 may no longer come with a charger. We remember saying Android phone makers may follow the ‘no charger in the box’ plan. Apple may have announced its plan and implemented it first but as early as July, we heard about Samsung’s plans to ship future smartphone without chargers.

Samsung will also not include headphones–just earbuds–so that’s good news. The phones will feature wireless charging so you can use a charging pad instead. You can also use old Samsung chargers compatible with the yet-to-be-announced smartphones.

Samsung: What’s in the box

A leaked promo material tells us the Samsung phone will only come with the following: a quick start guide, a SIM card ejection tool, and a USB Type-C cable. The Galaxy Buds Pro may be offered as a freebie with every purchase of a Galaxy S21 unit.

With less items inside the box, Samsung can make a smaller box. The smaller packaging, the lesser the cost. This means more space and savings–a more affordable Samsung Galaxy S21. We are likely to believe now that the Galaxy S21 may be the most affordable flagship from the South Korean tech giant yet.