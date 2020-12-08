The idea that an OEM won’t be adding a charger to a phone sounded absurd but Apple has moved in that direction. Its flagship phone for 2020 won’t arrive with a charger in the box. It’s more of a ‘going green’ solution but it’s been met with mixed reactions. Not many people are happy with it but there are those that understand the decision. As for other companies, we remember saying Android phone makers may follow the ‘no charger in the box’ plan.

Even before Apple announced the new iPhone, we already mentioned here Samsung plans to ship future smartphone without chargers. Some brands already made fun of Apple’s move like Xiaomi, promoting the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite as a phone that still comes with a charger.

Samsung may live with the same decision. It may not just come with no charger but also without earphones–only with earbuds. We’ll see next month when the South Korean tech giants make the official announcement.

The Galaxy S21 series is almost ready if we are to believe the information the three modes have just been approved in Brazel by Anatel (NTA). Anatel is believed to have approved three devices: SM-G991B/DS, SM-G996B/DS, and the SM-G998B/DS. The codenames are said to be for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra. The document also lists other factories in Vietnam South Korea and other local areas where Samsung phones may be produced.

Battery sizes are also listed, respectively: 4000mAh, 4800mAh, and 5000mAh. The phone will support 5G and ultra wideband by the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ models. Other details we gathered include the phone running on Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 processor.

We shared with you the Galaxy S21 details we know so far. The specs and features may still change as they are not final and official. We can look forward to a few important things like the main camera system with ultrawide and telephoto, as well as, 3x and 10x optical zoom from the other 10MP sensors.