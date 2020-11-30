The wireless earbuds industry is definitely getting more competitive. We have lost count of the pairs we featured here. They are a lot but perhaps the favorites within the Android community are those from the top OEMs who come up with their own earbuds like OnePlus, Huawei, or Samsung. As for Samsung, it has introduced several already. The latest are the Galaxy Buds Live introduced alongside many other Galaxy devices during the last Unpacked event. The next pair may be released next year and may be called the Samsung Galaxy Buds Beyond.

The name ‘Samsung Galaxy Buds Beyond’ was just sighted on a 3c certification in China. But now we’re learning about a Galaxy Buds Pro. The pair is said to be the next wireless earbuds from Samsung. It will come together with the Galaxy S21 series.

The Galaxy Buds+ were released with the Galaxy S20 series earlier this year. It seems Samsung will launch a new pair every time a new flagship is revealed since the Galaxy Buds Live was also announced with the Galaxy Note 20. This may still change though since we’re not sure about the Galaxy Note’s fate.

Samsung’s next earbuds could be the ‘Galaxy Buds Pro‘. Its model number is SM-R190 as sighted on an Indonesia’s regulatory authority. It can be assumed the pair is the same one certified by 3C in China.

Basically, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will look similar to the Galaxy Buds+. It is expected to come with Active Noise Cancellation like the Galaxy Buds Live. Like previous Galaxy Buds, Samsung may also offer the Galaxy Buds Pro as a freebie of the Galaxy S21 since the Galaxy S21 may no longer come with earphones.