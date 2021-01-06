One UI 3.0 has only started rolling out to most Galaxy phones but looks like Samsung is also ready with One UI 3.1. We don’t think it will be easily available to current phones in the Galaxy line up yet but only for the Galaxy S21 series. A recent Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra leak shows us the One UI 3.1 interface being demoed on video. The source is the same one who shared the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition hands-on video, Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G hands-on video, and more hands-on images featuring the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Watch the One UI 3.1 demo video below:

Jimmy is Promo has access to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. He gladly demoed the One UI 3.1 running on the unannounced smartphone. Some interesting features have been noted including the Call Background Video feature. There is also the option to choose between Google Discover or Samsung Free. The phone features a Focus enhancer and other 3:4 ratio options.

The phone is said to allow seamless work between tablet and phone. The video resolution options have been moved to the recording screen. The S Pen compatibility is mentioned including Air View and Air Command.

This tells us the Galaxy S21 Ultra will indeed be able to support the S-Pen as mentioned several times already. We can’t tell if it will come with Bluetooth connectivity.

Galaxy S21 Ultra with One UI 3.1

There’s also a mention about the battery capacities for the regular Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra: 4000mAh, 4800mAh, and 5000mAh. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra can also record videos using the front and rear simultaneously. As demoed, you can switch layout and use Portrait video.

The phone will come with a 512GB onboard storage and 16GB of RAM. No mention of the processor but it could be Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 depending on the market. The Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event is definitely happening on January 14. We’ll know everything for sure then.