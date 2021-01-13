The Exynos 2100 SoC from Samsung has been tipped to be better than the Snapdragon 875 processor by Qualcomm. There is no way for us to determine the truth yet but in a couple of days, we will get to see the Galaxy S21 series. The new premium flagship phones from the South Korean tech giant will be powered by either the Snapdragon 888 or this new Exynos 2100 depending on the market. There is no official confirmation yet but we know it to be true.

At this year’s CES, Samsung has announced the new Exynos 2100 chipset. It’s the first mobile processor from the company with integrated 5G. It’s built on the advanced 5nm extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process node as described.

The Exynos 2100 is said to “set a new standard for tomorrow’s flagship mobile devices”. It is the most advanced yet from Samsung, offering advanced 5G modem, power-efficient 5nm process node, and powerful processing technologies.

Samsung Electronics’ EVP and head of Mobile R&D Office at Mobile Communications Business Kyeongjun Kim proudly said at the Exynos On event:

“At Samsung Electronics, we are dedicated to providing innovative technologies and services with our flagship devices to deliver the ultimate mobile experience to our customers. With powerful processing, fast 5G connectivity, and intelligent AI-acceleration, the Exynos 2100 offers the utmost performance that meets the stringent quality standards and requirements for our next generation smartphone.”

Watch the Exynos 2100 announcement below:

Next-Level with Exynos 2100 Processor

Samsung has actually teamed up with ARM to complete the development of the chipset. The company will use ARM’s next-generation compute and graphics platform. The idea is to maximize performance and allow longer battery life.

With the Exynos 2100 SoC, new mobile experiences will be enabled on any mobile device that will be powered by it. The chipset can handle multiple operations involving machine learning, advanced graphics, and 5G connectivity. Samsung is really determined to deliver high energy-efficiency and powerful performance with the next flagship phones. The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Plus can offer consumers “elevated multitasking and gaming experiences”, thanks to the new Exynos 2100 chipset that offers seamless connectivity and faster AI processing all the time.