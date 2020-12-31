We knew the Galaxy Note 10 series would receive One UI 3.0 update.The day has finally come for Samsung’s promise to be fulfilled as the update is ready. The South Korean tech giant already rolled out enhancements to the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20. It’s doing the same for other premium phones including the Galaxy Note 10 from 2019. This particular update delivers Android 11 and One UI 3.0 to the old Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+, at least, in Germany. Other key markets will soon follow.

This is a special Christmas gift to Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ users. Not mentioned though is the Galaxy Note 10 Lite but it should get the same soon.

Specifically, expect firmware version N97xFXXU6ETLL. Those in Spain and Switzerland owning a Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G are also receiving this particular update. An OTA will be available in the coming days.

The build delivers the latest December 2020 security patch level. Most Android 11 features and enhancements are part of the package including one-time permissions, chat bubbles, conversations section part of the notifications shade, and media playback widget. As with other phones, this one brings updated stock apps, a fresher UI design, extended customizations, better Dynamic Lockscreen, feature-rich keyboard, lock screen widgets, and improved security and performance to your Galaxy Note 10 phone.

One UI 3.0 Beta Update for Samsung Galaxy Devices

Feel free to check Settings> Software update> Download and install. It should be ready anytime soon. Samsung has been testing the One UI 3.0 for the Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10 since October.

ONE UI 3.0 is still coming to dozens of Galaxy devices. View list HERE. So far we have shared that these phones are ready for One UI 3.0: Samsung Galaxy M31, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy S20. The update for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G was suspended for a while.