The Galaxy S20 series is one of Samsung’s many flagship offering this year. It includes three variants: the regular Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. They will be overtaken by the Galaxy S21 phones but before that happens, the South Korean tech giant has to roll out OS updates for the devices. The Android 11 One UI 3.0 for the Galaxy S20 is now on its stable version. After weeks of developing, testing, and bug-fixing, the update is now ready for the Galaxy S20.

The beta program that started in September is ending. Being the first to be part of the program, it makes sense that the Galaxy S20 series is also the first to get the stable version. The update is now available in the United States via Verizon. Other key markets will also get the same stable update in the coming weeks. Hopefully, that will be before end of the year.

Samsung’s One UI 3.0 is also expected to roll out to other Galaxy series. It delivers Android 11 features and enhancements to some of the latest Galaxy devices. For the Galaxy S20, it brings improvements to Single Take, more Camera filters, and double-tapping action to turn off the screen. Overall, user experience is improved.

A list of release schedule has surfaced. Thing is, it’s for Egypt only. The schedule may be different for other countries and regions but, at least, we know what devices will get the stable update.

Starting this December, all Galaxy S20 versions will receive One UI 3.0. In January, these are the lucky ones: Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip

The following month, February 2021, it will be the Galaxy Fold’s turn. A slew of other Galaxy devices will receive the same in March: Galaxy A51, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M31, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, and Galaxy Tab S7.

Here is the rest of the schedule:

April 2021. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy M51

May 2021. Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A80, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

June 2021. Galaxy A01, Galaxy A01 Core, Galaxy A11, Galaxy M11, Galaxy Tab A

July 2021. Galaxy A30, Galaxy Tab S5e

August 2021. Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy Tab A 10.1, and Galaxy Tab Active Pro