The One UI 3 is ready. The versions that have started to roll out may not be the final version yet but it’s almost done as several beta builds have been introduced. Just last week, the new One UI 3.0 beta was made ready for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20 series. The new version is expected to roll out this month with new features including ‘Double Tap to Sleep’ and more. A source has shared a list of all the Samsung devices receiving the One UI 3.

The list includes exactly 90 Samsung devices getting the new ONE UI 3. There is no mention when exactly but we’re just glad to know it is one long list.

Of course, the list includes the latest Galaxy Note 20 series–all variants: the regular Galaxy Note, Galaxy Note 20 UG, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. All Galaxy S20 models are also getting it. Even the Galaxy foldable phones are part of the list: Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Flip 5G.

Lasy year’s premium flagship phones will get the update as well. If you own any of these devices, wait for the One UI 3: Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Fold 5G, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy Note 10 5G, Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, and Galaxy S10 Lite.

Several Galaxy A phones are getting the same software update: Galaxy A01, Galaxy A01 CORE, Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A90, and Galaxy A Quantum. Some Galaxy M phones are part of the list as well. More good news: a lot of Galaxy Tabs are also getting the same.