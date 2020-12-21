Aside from the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy S20 phones, the Galaxy S20 FE is also getting the same One UI 3.0. It’s the latest from Samsung and it brings Android 11 features and enhancements. There may be some issues though like some Samsung Good Lock modules breaking. It brings a fresher design, extended customization, new features, and more. It also delivers ‘Double Tap to Sleep’, updated Samsung apps, Voice Assistant replacing Talkback, and improvements to accessibility, Parental Controls, and Digital Wellbeing.

One UI 3.0 has been ready for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy S20. The version for the Galaxy S10 was also released and then suspended due to battery drain.

The One UI 3.0 beta is coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G. We’ve also seen the release schedule so we have an idea about the timeline. The One UI 3.0 beta update is now available for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE which was announced in September.

The Galaxy S20 FE units in Russia have started to get the update. The model SM-G780F is ready for firmware version G780FXXU1BTL1. This one already includes the December 2020 security patch level.

The Android 11 One UI 3.0 update delivers an updated UI design, support for chat heads, volume controls in new position, dedicated media playback widget, and conversations section in notifications area. Most Samsung apps are updated as well including Samsung Internet, Samsung Keyboard, Reminders, Phone, Messages, Calendar, and Contacts. Parental Controls and Digital Wellbeing will also receive enhancements.

We highly recommend you connect to the WiFi because this is a major update for your phone. The original schedule for the Galaxy S20 FE is actually January or February so this one is early.