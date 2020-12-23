The next lucky Samsung phone to get the One UI 3.0 is the Galaxy S10 Lite. It’s not exactly an old model. It was released earlier this year in January before the Galaxy S20 series was introduced. It was announced together with the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The two are “lighter” variants of their flagship series and we expect them to be overshadowed by the Galaxy S20 Lite and Galaxy Note 20 Lite, if and when, the South Korean tech giant still decides to release them.

The Galaxy S10 Lite was only made available in the US last April. It runs on Snapdragon 855 and not Snapdragon 865 but we believe it still performs well. There is no official announcement from Samsung but Android 11 with One UI 3.0 update is now available for the phone.

If you own a Galaxy S10 Lite, you can check your Settings menu as suggested by a source. Head on to software update. See if Android 11 is available.

The software update will bring most of the One UI 3.0 new features and enhancements. Make sure you have at least 2GB of free storage on your Galaxy S10 Lite and you are connected to WiFi so there will be no interruption while downloading and during installation.

Android 11 One UI 3.0 update will be ready for more Samsung phones. It’s now ready for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Android 11 One UI 3.0 coming to more Samsung phones

The ONE UI 3 is coming to dozens of Galaxy devices. The original list included the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite so the latest update doesn’t really come as a surprise.

The update will bring new features and enhancements like updated UI design, new volume controls position, chat heads support, conversations section in notifications, and dedicated media playback widget. A few Samsung mobile apps will also be updated but you may need to update them manually. See the newer Samsung Keyboard, Samsung Internet, Calendar, Contacts, Phone, and Reminders. Even Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls will receive improvements.