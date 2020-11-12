The Samsung foldable phones are also set to receive the newest One UI version. One UI 3.0 beta has started rolling out to a number of Samsung Galaxy devices. It is coming to dozens of other Galaxy devices including foldable phones and tablets. No release dates have been provided but we know the updates will be available. First in line are the latest Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series phones. All latest Samsung foldables are getting the same from the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Flip 5G.

Samsung is expanding the One UI 3.0 beta to the Galaxy Fold phones mentioned above. This means more phone owners will get to try and experience One UI 3.0 even before the public release.

Older Galaxy flagships can also be part of the One UI 3.0 beta program. We know it’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of timing. Samsung has been working on several releases at the same time.

The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 series will follow soon. The Galaxy Note 10 beta has started to roll out in South Korea. Specifically, build number N976NKSU1ZTK6 is for the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G (SM-N976N).

If you have any of the phones part of the list, you can check your Samsung Members app. An updated banner will be shown announcing that the new One UI version is ready to download. Register for the program and then enroll to get the One UI 3.0 beta update.

One UI 3.0 beta brings a number of new features and improvements. A redesigned UI for the Quick Settings panel can be expected. The notifications shade has been improved. The lock screen widgets have been redesigned as well. The Galaxy Fold series will get a Multi-Active Window feature. This enhances the multi-tasking experience. You can also expect the new ‘Double Tap to Sleep’ feature.