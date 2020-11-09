OPPO is one of those few OEMs that really spend time on research and development. The Chinese mobile OEM has introduced a number of technologies and innovations that we can say are worthy to be given attention or even implemented by other companies. Recently, OPPO’s periscope camera tech was shown off with 85-135mm focal length for superior zoom. We also learned about its 125W wired and 65W wireless charging solutions. An under-display camera phone tech was also introduced last year with a prototype ready.

The latest is that an OPPO smartphone, at least, just a new prototype is ready with the under-display camera technology. This could mean a commercial release may happen soon. OPPO has been working on this one for a while like Xiaomi.

From under-display fingerprint sensor to an under-display speaker to under-display camera, smartphones are becoming more advanced. There is no stopping these OEMs from advancing the smartphone game.

Samsung Galaxy S21 may not use the under-display camera yet. A Realme executive has recently teased an under-display camera phone. The ZTE Axon 20 under-display camera is already available–a first in the world.

What we see in the image above is believed to be a prototype with an under-display camera technology. Nothing much on the smartphone specs but it will be a mid-range offering. The prototype you see above doesn’t show any notch or punch-hole cutout.

The display appears to be almost bezel-less. The phone with under-display camera tech could be known as the OPPO Ace3 but we’re taking things with a pinch of salt. The OPPO Ace2 was officially announced in April with wireless charging and 5G support. We can probably expect a Q2 2021 launch.