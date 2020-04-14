OPPO finally has announced it’s new Android phone offering. As scheduled, the Chinese mobile OEM has introduced the new Ace 2. The phone was teased yesterday just before the official launch. OPPO didn’t have a live event–just a live stream published on the company’s website. No virus will stop tech brands from releasing new products because they’ve been under development for quite some time now. OPPO also has other phones in-store including that OPPO A12 entry-level smartphone leaked in pictures.

The OPPO ACE 2 is a 5G phone. It appears to be powerful just by scrolling through the website. It can also be considered as a gaming phone because of the specs and performance.

This phone is another first from OPPO with wireless charging. You see, a lot of OEMs have been trying out wireless charging. OPPO just implemented such technology so we’re looking forward to how fast it will be.

The OPPO Reno Ace from last year is known to be the fastest in wired charging. We have yet to see and try out its 40W “AirVOOC” wireless charging but we believe it will make an impression. OPPO has decided to drop the Reno name so it’s just known as Oppo Ace 2.

The phone’s 40W AirVOOC wireless charging is faster than Samsung’s and Apple’s (15W, 7.5W) but is the same as the Huawei P40 Pro. Wired charging is now at 65W SuperVOOC 2.0. Other features of the OPPO ACE 2 include the following: 6.55-inch screen, 1080p resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, in-display fingerprint reader, 256GB of storage, max of 12GB of RAM, punch-hole selfie camera, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The rear camera system includes a 48MP main shooter + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro and depth sensors.

Oppo Ace 2 will roll out beginning April 20 in China. It will be ready at 3,999 yuan ($567) for the 8GB RAM/128GB model. The 8GB/256GB will be 4,399 yuan ($624) and 4,599 yuan ($652) for the variant with 12GB RAM with 256GB storage.