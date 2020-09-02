ZTE has finally and officially announced its new Axon phone. As teased and rendered before, the new ZTE device comes with an under-screen selfie camera. We’ve seen several images and videos of the Axon A20 5G including an official image. It turned out to be true and now the world has its first-ever smartphone with an under-display camera. A number of OEMs have also started working on the same tech like Xiaomi, Huawei, Samsung, and OPPO but ZTE is one step ahead in bringing it commercially to the mobile market.

With the under-display camera, this makes the ZTE Axon 20 5G also the first to have a true full display. We don’t see any notch nor a punch-hole. The front-facing camera is hidden under the display.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G smartphone is another example of ZTE’s innovation. The brand has always been committed to coming up with innovative, personal and family mobile products. The smartphone is a core product but ZTE has also joined the smart wearable and smart home device arena.

To make the under-screen camera possible, ZTE has taken advantage of its five core technologies such as an in-house selfie algorithm, dual-control chips, special materials, unique driver circuits, and the special pixel matrix. The selfie camera and the display work together. The display is made of a high transparency material that combines organic and inorganic films.

The combination is ideal as it improves light input to the camera. The driver and chip then enable color synchronization between the screen and selfie camera. ZTE also uses a special matrix to optimize the pixels and improve the consistency of the display. The end result is a more natural transition.

The under-display technology also includes fingerprint sensors, sound, and ambient light. ZTE’s true full screen is ready to make an impression and we’re certain other OEMs will follow with their similar announcements. The device comes equipped with a 6.92-inch OLED screen, 10-bit color depth, 100% coverage of DCI-P3 color gamut, and FHD+ resolution. There is also a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, DTS:X Ultra 3D sound, ultra-thin design, and a 3D curved glass on the rear. The ZTE Axon 20 5G boasts 5G connectivity supported by a Super Antenna 2.0. The phone features a 360-degree surround integrated design for improved connection.

When it comes to imaging, the 64MP super HD main shooter allows 4K high-res video recording at 60fps, video beauty, real-time HDR video, and super night scenes. There’s also image stabilization on the wide-angle lenses which is great for capturing videos of high quality. If those are not enough to impress you, maybe the AI voice subtitling shooting mode will. It allows basic editing functions like speed change, splicing, filtering, background music, and regional cropping.

The new ZTE phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and a 4220mAh battery with 30W Quick Charge and a 5G power saving mode. It uses MiFavor 10.5 UI system.

ZTE Axon 20 5G pre-order has started in China via several ZTE e-stores: zte.tmall.com, zte.jd.com, and myzte.com. Choose from these four colors: Blue, Orange, Purple, and Black. Price in China starts at RMB 2,198 which is around $322.

Full infographic HERE.