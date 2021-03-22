The OnePlus Watch has yet to launch. Yes, OnePlus has not officially announced the new smartwatch but several details have been shared already. The Chinese OEM has always been generous when it comes to information. It gives the public what to expect already, sometimes, even official images. The OnePlus Watch is no different. It has been revealed already not by OnePlus but by Unbox Therapy. More will be revealed this coming March 23 so don’t think everything has been made public already.

The OnePlus Watch you see above will be introduced together with the new OnePlus 9 series. Much information has been shared already but everything will be confirmed soon. There may be two variants. We know it won’t run on Wear OS.

The OnePlus Watch is a first from the company. It was planned before but the project was discontinued. We saw a few sketch designs before. Recently, we’ve been seeing teasers from OnePlus and we’re certain it will be a round smartwatch.

The OnePlus Watch Advantage

The OnePlus Watch is believed to come with a “burdenless” design. We’re looking forward to seamless connectivity and the best-in-class experience at an affordable price point.

If you may remember, the OnePlus CEO confirmed smartwatch from before. It was also earlier sighted on IMDA. The OnePlus Watch was said to be launching in India soon but then was postponed to 2021 according to Pete Lau.

Let’s wait and see on March 23, 7 AM PDT/10 AM EDT. The OnePlus Watch will be officially announced together with the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R.