It’s official: the OnePlus Watch is coming soon. We’ve been hearing about this wearable device for weeks. Actually, we’ve heard about the possibility of a smartwatch from the Chinese OEM since 2014 but it’s only this year that the OnePlus Watch will see the light of day. OnePlus Watch plans were leaked over seven years ago but the project was stopped. A discarded smartwatch design was once showed off by Carl Pei. The OnePlus CEO then confirmed the smartwatch would be released in the near future.

The OnePlus Watch design was sighted on IMDA. It was being teased and said to be launching in India. The official launch had been postponed but it’s happening soon.

We know OnePlus Watch won’t run on Wear OS by Google. It will be released this 2021 as already confirmed by Pete Lau. Two variants may be revealed together with the OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus is teasing the public once again. OnePlus is broadening its product lines from smartphones to earphones to smart TVs and very soon, wearables. There’s already the OnePlus Band fitness tracker introduced back in January.

OnePlus has described the next product as a flagship offering that will help you become healthy, can track sleep, and help you be punctual. It’s very obvious but OnePlus has announced a gimmick: it’s looking for the wrong answers.

OnePlus wants you to get the product and “only wrong answers are valid”. Don’t be confused, OnePlus only wants the audience to exercise their creativity. The contest will be open until March 23, 9:59 AM EDT.

So, what really is it? OnePlus Watch? OnePlus Smartwatch. OnePlus Wearable? Take your pick.