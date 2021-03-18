OnePlus always does this: offer much information before the actual product launch. Well, that is better than rumors and leaks but sometimes, such takes away the major excitement. We know the OnePlus 9 series is coming. The phones are also expected to arrive with the OnePlus Watch. It’s been confirmed already by the Chinese OEM with a few more teasers. The official launch is happening very soon so we will start with our countdown. In less than a week, the OnePlus Watch will see the light of the day.

The company’s first OnePlus Watch will finally be announced. The smartwatch is expected to deliver seamless connectivity and convenience to the user and to other OnePlus phones. The idea of a OnePlus wearable was birthed years ago but the project was discontinued.

OnePlus is now turning its attention to the wearables game by launching a new smartwatch. Officially called as the OnePlus Watch, this wearable device does more than just tell time or check heart rate. And since the OnePlus team lives by the ‘Never Settle’ principle, it has worked on a smartwatch.

The upcoming OnePlus Watch will boast a burdenless design, seamless connectivity between OnePlus devices, an affordable price point, and the best-in-class experience. We’ll confirm everything on March 23 (10 AM EDT / 2 PM GMT / 3 PM CET / 7:30 PM IST). The launch event will be streaming from HERE.

OnePlus Watch Features

So far, we know the OnePlus Watch will come with a 46mm dial, an SpO2 sensor, and Warp Charge technology that can do quick 20-minute charging. It will be available in either Silver (teaser above) or Black. An IP68 rating which means water- and dust-resistance may also be expected.

Other features mentioned include stress tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, automatic workout detection, and swimming mode. It works as any other smartwatch: answer or make phone calls, control music playback, and show notifications. It can also work as a remote control for the OnePlus TV. We’re not sure what OS it will run but definitely not Wear OS.