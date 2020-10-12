New Nord smartphones will be unveiled by OnePlus. This is something we have heard of before and after the first-gen OnePlus Nord was announced. OnePlus is said to reveal a new mid-range phone in the United States under the Nord series. It will definitely be different from the flagship OnePlus 8T that will be unveiled in two days. There won’t be a Pro variant but a new Nord phone is already in the works. Actually, there won’t be just one but two new OnePlus Nord smartphones.

The information is from Master Leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer. He said the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 will be arriving. These are new mid-range devices that will be unveiled on October 26, 2020. That is less than two weeks after the October 14 launch of the OnePlus 8T.

The OnePlus Nord branded phones will be affordable. No other details have been provided but if we are to base the specs on the first OnePlus Nord model, then we can expect mid-range components and features. The pair will probably come with a flat display design, dual selfie cameras, and maybe a Snapdragon 690 5G processor.

We are crossing our fingers the AMOLED screens will not show some tinting issues. A YouTube Signature Device certification should be expected. They could also be high-quality phones that are reasonably priced and running the latest OxygenOS version.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G will be the next mid-range 5G smartphone with a 64MP camera system. We are not sure about the OnePlus Nord N100 but we’ll let you know soon. The official launch is just around the corner according to our source.