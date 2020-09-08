OnePlus’ latest phone offering, the OnePlus Nord, is getting an important software update. OxygenOS 10.5.7 has started to roll out for the OnePlus Nord in India and the rest of the world. Europe will get the same soon as the release is incremental. Specifically, these are the builds you will soon see available: 10.5.7.AC01DA (India), 10.5.7.AC01BA (Europe), and 10.5.7.AC01AA​ (Global). This isn’t the first update we know as last month, we shared with you the OxygenOS 10.5.4 update plus the YouTube Signature Device certification.

The changelog lists a number of important improvements in Power, Camera, Display, Bluetooth, and Network. The update delivers improved general power consumption. Image clarity of the macro camera and 4k 60 FPS video stabilization of the selfie camera have been enhanced as well.

There is improved general display calibration and better Bluetooth connection stability. You may also notice improved voice call stability as well. The OnePlus Nord is only a mid-range phone but OnePlus “never settles”. A simple software update will make the smartphone more powerful and useful than ever.

OnePlus still needs your feedback. If you receive the update and are still experiencing bugs, feel free to report them to the company HERE. You may also submit any issues encountered using the Community app or sending an email to bughunters@oneplus.com.

The OnePlus Nord is one high-quality phone that is reasonably priced. It can be better in many ways once the software update is applied.