The One Plus Nord is finally and officially unveiled. It was launched together with the OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds with Warp Charge technology, ready to offer a burdenless audio experience. The mid-range smartphone from OnePlus has been teased the past few months. It made an impression for being sold out in Europe even before it was officially introduced in the market. OnePlus presented its characteristics ahead of the official launch, promising impressive design and quality, powerful cameras, and smooth experience.

The OnePlus Nord was also shown off by Marques Brownlee in an interview with OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. Pei explained how the phones are priced. We got a glimpse of the phone in a new shade of blue.

We got our hands on the OnePlus Nord. It’s a new mid-ranger from the company that has been living out the ‘Never Settle’ philosophy. It looks like most OnePlus phones we’ve known and also comes with the same mobile OS on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones.

The OnePlus Nord is a more affordable offering but still shows the remarkable OnePlus phone experience. The phone launched in India and will be available in Europe. It won’t be available in the United States but OnePlus has announced a program that will allow fifty consumers in the United States to experience the OnePlus Nord via a limited beta program.

The phone launched with an affordable price and impressive specs. It features a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED screen, 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, 408 ppi, and a flat display. This one doesn’t have curved edges.

OnePlus Nord features dual selfie cameras under a pill-shaped hope on the front screen. There are four rear cameras. The front display is covered by a screen protector.

Other specs and features include 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB onboard storage, 90 Hz Fluid Display, Warp Charge 30T technology, and a Snapdragon 765G 5G processor. The rear cameras include a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture and OIS + 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter + 5MP depth sensor + 2MP macro camera.