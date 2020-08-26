OnePlus has been known not only to provide premium hardware for power users but also to take care of subsequent updates and certification requirements. All this for the enhanced user experience which adds to the brand value. Keeping the same promise for the mid-range Nord, the phone has got the YouTube Signature Device certification. This brings premium viewing experience on the device with fine-tuned support for all the native app features.

Basically, the Nord will have all the checkboxes marked when it comes to 4K video decoding, High Dynamic Range support, 360-degree videos, High Frame Rate playback, VP9 Codec support, and DRM Support. So you can experience the 1080p and HDR10 certified videos with the best experience promised on the Premium subscription. As a Nord user, you’ll have nothing to complain about while enjoying multimedia content on YouTube.

Historically OnePlus has had a good record when we talk of YouTube Signature Device certification. The OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T, and the OnePlus 6T is also certified for the same. Of course, the certification has certain criteria including support for VP9 profile 2 for video decoding, high frame rate video capability, HDR, and 360-degree videos which Nord clearly satisfies.

If you are curious, YouTube Signature Device has been growing its list of compatible devices ever since 2018 with over 50 devices currently being supported. Current phones enabled with the certification include Motorola Edge+, OPPO Find X2 Pro, and LG V60 ThinQ 5G. The older devices coming with the certification are ROG Phone II, Huawei P30 series, Samsung Galaxy S10 series, and more.